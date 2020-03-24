Amid COVID 19, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Akshara & Sarika are observing self isolation at different places

Kollywood star Kamal Haasan, his actor daughetrs Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan and their mother Sarika are self isolating themselves at different homes.

One of Kollywood's favorite celebrity family is that of Kamal Haasan's. While Kamal Haasan's nephew Suhasini Mani Ratnam shared on social media that her son, who recently reached India has been on self isolation, a new report has now come up stating that Kamal Haasan, his actor daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan and their mother Sarika are at different places, self isolating. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Shruti Haasan said that they decided to stay at different places as all of them were travelling to different places for shootings and other reasons.

She was quoted as saying, "All of us had different travelling schedules and it didn't make sense for us to isolate together. That's the decision I feel people should make". While the whole nation is struggling hard to contain the outspread of the virus, inspirations from celebrates are being helpful to create awareness among the public. Many celebrities including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Suriya have been taking to social media to create awareness on the importance of self isolation.

Kamal Haasan has been an active celebrity to spread the awareness. Earlier, he put out a Tweet, extending his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's imposition of Janata Curfew. Later, he put out a video, telling people how important it is to be isolated at a time when the virus is spreading in a spree. He also encouraged people to stay safe and stay united at this time of crisis. Today, he penned an open letter to Modi, requesting him to provide aid to people who are depending on daily wages. He also requested the Prime Minister to consider providing financial aid to fisher men, farmers and people in such profession, to whom work from home concept is practically not possible.

Credits :The Mumbai Mirror

