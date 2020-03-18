Amid COVID 19 scare, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master to be released as planned

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will hit the big screens as per the plans of the makers, amid the ongoing COVID 19 scare.

With entertainment industries across the country taking a break in their work, and theatres in many states to remain closed till the end of this month because of the outbreak of Coronavirus, many Kollywood releases are expected to be postponed. Two biggies of Kollywood namely Vijay’s Master and Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru are expected to be released this summer. However, given the current situation, it was expected that the makers would postpone the release of the movies.

According to The Times Of India, the makers of Vijay’s Master have decided not to change the release date and to stick with the date that they have originally planned. Media reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens in the beginning of April. Apparently, the makers feel that the first week of April would be the perfect time to release the film, as Tamil Nadu government has imposed a ban till the end of March, and fans would be eagerly waiting to go to theaters.

A source was quoted as saying by TOI, “The shutdown is currently till March 31, and we hope the situation will improve by then. And given that people will be eager to get back to watching movies in theatres, we feel our release date would be the right time to come out with a big film. So, we are working towards releasing the film on April 9.” Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master has Vijay playing the hero and Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist.

