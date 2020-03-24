Amid COVID 19 situation, Kamal Haasan pens an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Taking to Twitter, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president penned down an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to provide aid to daily wage workers.

Kamal Haasan, who announced his political party a couple of years back, took to Twitter and shared his open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, he urged the PM to provide aid to people who cannot practically work from home like farmers, fishermen and so on, at a time when the whole world is observing self quarantine. He requested financial aid be provided to people who are depending on daily wages to run their lives.

Earlier, he shared a video on his Twitter space in which he explained people why it is necessary to stay indoors. Supporting tha Janta Curfew imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor-politician Kamal Haasan even explained people what social distancing is. He requested people not to ignore the seriousness of the situation, while telling advising them not to blindly assume that they won't get affected. The Dasaavatharam actor also requested people to stay united while handling the situation. Acknowledging the problems that people might face while being in self-quarantine he and encouraged them to stay indoors. though it might cost them unaffordable things.

My open letter to the Honourable Prime Minister @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/pbgDALg5sQ — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 23, 2020

On the work front, Kamal will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 film of the actor-director duo. Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as female leads. The film ran into trouble after three crew members lost their lives on the sets when a crane in the property came down crashing. Jigarthanda actor Siddharth will also be seen in a key role in Indian 2.

