Amid COVID 19 situation, Kamal Haasan pens an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Kamal Haasan, who announced his political party a couple of years back, took to Twitter and shared his open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, he urged the PM to provide aid to people who cannot practically work from home like farmers, fishermen and so on, at a time when the whole world is observing self quarantine. He requested financial aid be provided to people who are depending on daily wages to run their lives.
My open letter to the Honourable Prime Minister @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/pbgDALg5sQ
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 23, 2020
On the work front, Kamal will be next seen in Indian 2, directed by Shankar. Indian 2 is a sequel to 1996 film of the actor-director duo. Produced by Lyca Productions, Indian 2 has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as female leads. The film ran into trouble after three crew members lost their lives on the sets when a crane in the property came down crashing. Jigarthanda actor Siddharth will also be seen in a key role in Indian 2.
