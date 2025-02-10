Amid dating buzz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu affirms ‘gratitude always’ as she drops glimpse of her morning routine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been keeping her fans on their toes with updates from life and work. Besides her screen presence, the diva has also grabbed attention with her social media posts lately, wherein she revealed ways through which she has been able to deal with the tough situations of her life. And now, her recent social media post gives a peek into one of her many affirmations.

Taking to her IG stories, Samantha dropped a picture of herself from her balcony, where she could be seen doing a Surya namaskar. With the rising sun in the background, the starlet looked happy and in peace.

Check out the post here:

Along with the picture, Samantha posted a poll for her fans, revealing if, like her, they too had expressed their gratitude first thing in the morning.

Well, her past few social media updates had unravelled unique ways in which she had sailed through difficult times of her life in the past. Be it journaling her emotions to expressing gratitude at every passing moment for what she has, Samantha has indeed proven herself to be one of a kind.

Recently, in one of her interviews with GQ, the diva opened up about her past relationships and revealed if she carried any envy with herself, seeing her exes moving on in their lives and starting afresh.

For the unversed, Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya. However, the couple got divorced in October 2021, due to reasons best known to them.

In her response, the actress explained “I’ve been through too much in my life to dwell on that. One quality that I completely dissociate myself from is envy. I refuse to let that be a part of my core. I think envy is the root of all evil. Everything else is fine, but there’s no space for anything as unhealthy as envy.”

In other news, Samantha lately grabbed attention for rumors suggesting her alleged relationship with director Raj Nidimoru. It all stemmed when the two were spotted enjoying a pickleball event together, and their pictures with one another raised the eyebrows of many.