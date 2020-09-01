Amid dating rumours, actor Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani spotted together at airport; See PHOTOS

Their dating rumours started coming up massively after Nikki took part in the birthday celebration of Aadhi's father. He posted photos of the celebrations on his social media space.

Reports on Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani's dating have been coming up for the past few months. More recently, the dating rumours started spreading like wildfire after Nikki took part in the birthday celebrations of Aadhi Pinisetty’s father. Now, they were both spotted at an airport as they stepped out amid the pandemic situation. This has sparked more speculations about their relationship and fans are waiting for them to make an official update.

In the photos, Nikki was seen in black sweat pants and full hand black tee with graphic prints, she was seen in facemask and hand gloves, and completed the look with white shoes and a pair of goggles. On the other hand, Adhi was seen in a checked blue shirt and a pair of blue denim pants and he was also seen in a face mask. Well, it looks like rumours about their relationship will stop coming up only after they clear the air with an official word.

See the photos here:

Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani have shared the screen space in two films together. The duo was last seen together on screen in the 2017 adventure comedy film Maragatha Naanayam. In the film, Pinisetty was seen as a small-time con man, Senguttuvan, while Nikki Galrani played the role of Chanakaya, Senguttuvan's love interest. The film was directed and written by ARK Saravan.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

