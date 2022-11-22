Amid dating rumours, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's PHOTO as bride and groom goes VIRAL
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's fans are rooting for them to get married. A fan page created a wedding pic of the duo and it's trending on internet.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most loved reel pairs in the Telugu film industry. Their chemistry on and off screen sparked relationship rumours in 2018 and since then, there's no end. Although they have claimed they are "just friends", Vijay and Rashmika's special gestures, vacations together and dates have added enough to fuel the dating rumours. And their fans never stop rooting for them and the latest fan-made pic of the duo is proof of it.
A fan page of Vijay Deverakonda shared a pic of the duo that took the internet by fire. The fan-edited pic shows Vijay and Rashmika as bride and groom and simply captioned it: “ViRosh". In the fan-edited photo, Vijay is holding Rashmika close as she blushes. While Vijay looks handsome in an all-white sherwani, Rashmika stuns in a light golden lehenga.
Fans are going over this pic and it's trending on Twitter. One user commented, “This editing will be converted into a reality one day." Another one wrote, “Wow, fabulous."
Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's viral wedding pic here:
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding rumours
Just a few months back, a rumour had spread regarding Vijay and Rashmika's wedding. Speculations were made that the duo might tie the knot later this year. However, Vijay Deverakonda rubbished all the speculations and called it “as usual nonsense”. To note, Rashmika and Vijay have worked together in two super hit films i.e., Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam.
Vijay and Rashmika's dating rumours
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna never confirmed or denied dating. The actress has always been the biggest supporter of Vijay. She always gave shout-outs with kind words to his and her brother Anand's movies. Yesterday, she shared the teaser of Anand's upcoming film on her Instagram handle with a special message. "You guyzzzzzz... This is so good! All the bestestestesttest!!"Vijay and Rashmika recently went on a vacation to Maldives and spent quality time.
Also Read: Tuesday Transformation: When Rashmika Mandanna proved 'no pain no gain' during a rigorous workout session
Upcoming projects
Vijay Deverakonda is now set to make a great comeback with Kushi, the upcoming romantic comedy that marks his reunion with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has a massive line-up including Pushpa 2, Varisu, and Bollywood films Mission Majnu and Animal.