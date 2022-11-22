Amid dating rumours, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's PHOTO as bride and groom goes VIRAL

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are one of the most loved reel pairs in the Telugu film industry. Their chemistry on and off screen sparked relationship rumours in 2018 and since then, there's no end. Although they have claimed they are "just friends", Vijay and Rashmika's special gestures, vacations together and dates have added enough to fuel the dating rumours. And their fans never stop rooting for them and the latest fan-made pic of the duo is proof of it. A fan page of Vijay Deverakonda shared a pic of the duo that took the internet by fire. The fan-edited pic shows Vijay and Rashmika as bride and groom and simply captioned it: “ViRosh". In the fan-edited photo, Vijay is holding Rashmika close as she blushes. While Vijay looks handsome in an all-white sherwani, Rashmika stuns in a light golden lehenga.

Fans are going over this pic and it's trending on Twitter. One user commented, “This editing will be converted into a reality one day." Another one wrote, “Wow, fabulous." Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's viral wedding pic here: