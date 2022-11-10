Amid heavy trolling, Rashmika Mandanna thanks fans for supporting her: 'Means a lot'

Now, the actress took to the story section of Instagram and shared a picture of herself along with the following message, "Sending my love to anyone who needs it out there. And I've been seeing and receiving so many messages and it's made me feel warm inside. Means a lot. Thank you. Big love."

Facing criticism is a part of an actor's job profile, and most recently, Rashmika Mandanna was trolled for her comment on Rishab Shetty's highly-appreciated film Kantara. After the Pushpa actress revealed that she hasn't watched the film yet, netizens started criticizing her. Reacting to the trolls, yesterday, she penned a heartfelt note on her Instagram saying that it’s heartbreaking and quite demoralizing.

For those who do not know, Rishab Shetty was the one who introduced Rashmika Mandanna as an actress in the 2016 film Kirik Party, and hence the fans claimed that she should not forget her roots. One Twitterati wrote, "U didn't wished for Kannada rajyotsava and u didn't even watched Kantara, the director who brings u into the Industry...We don't want u in Kfi,,,Plz sty wherever u r...Get lost...Cover drive hodid saku.. bidu el keloke yaru illa.."

Rashmika Mandanna breaks the silence

Rashmika Mandanna's abovementioned heartfelt note went something like this, "It’s heartbreaking and frankly quite demoralizing when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet, especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry."

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna's lineup includes Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rule, alongside Allu Arjun and Varisu opposite Thalapathy Vijay. She also has Bollywood films Mission Majnu and Animal in her kitty.

