Amid Jana Nayagan delay Mamitha Baiju breaks silence on trolling over her singing: 'How people receive it...'

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is still awaiting its release. However, earlier during the audio launch event, actress Mamitha Baiju inadvertently became the centre of attention after her singing moment on stage was widely trolled online.

Now, the actress has broken her silence on the matter and revealed how she views the online memes.

Mamitha Baiju reacts to online trolls from Jana Nayagan audio launch

Speaking to online media outlet Global Malayalam, Mamitha Baiju said she viewed the trolling in a light-hearted manner. The actress stated, “It all comes down to how people receive it, right? They took it as entertainment, and so did I. What problem would I have with it? It’s all in good fun.”

For those unaware, the actress appeared on stage during the Jana Nayagan audio launch, where she sang the title song from Thalapathy Vijay’s earlier film Azhagiya Tamizh Magan. The clip soon went viral on social media and sparked several entertaining memes.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is being touted as the superstar’s final cinematic appearance. Directed by H. Vinoth, the film follows the story of Vetri Kondan, a former police officer and convict who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. He even persuades her to join the military, despite her fear of violence.

Amid these events, a grave threat looms over India, one that could potentially lead to the annihilation of its people. As Vetri Kondan finds himself caught in these circumstances, a personal vendetta also emerges, forcing him to take matters into his own hands and expose the system responsible for triggering the crisis.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Sunil, and several others in key roles.

Earlier, the film was scheduled for a Pongal release but failed to secure its CBFC certification in time. The dispute led to judicial intervention, further postponing the release. However, speculation suggests that the film may be released by the end of February.

