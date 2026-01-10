Amid Jana Nayagan delay, Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri announces theatrical re-release date

Thalapathy Vijay has given multiple hits in his career as an actor. Among them is the 2016 actioner, Theri, which became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. As the actor’s last film faces delays, the makers of Theri have announced its re-release in cinemas.

When will Theri re-release in cinemas?

On January 10, 2026, producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu took to X (formerly Twitter) and announced that Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri will return to cinemas. With a fresh poster of the film, the announcement was made. The producer revealed that Atlee’s power-packed entertainer will hit cinemas on January 15, 2026, timed for its 10th anniversary.

Check it out:

The re-release announcement of Vijay’s mass entertainer comes at a time when his swan song, Jana Nayagan, is facing delays due to certification. For the unknown, Theri succeeded in entertaining the audience and becoming a blockbuster due to its mass appeal and the impressive storyline that depicts a father-daughter bond. While Vijay holds the fort, he is joined by actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson, making it irresistible for the audience.

Helmed by Atlee, the movie revolves around DCP Vijaya Kumar, who is forced to return to his dangerous past when his daughter’s life is in danger. To protect his loving child, Kumar takes over the reins again to tackle the enemies. The Tamil-language film became so popular that it was recreated in Hindi as Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, and Jackie Shroff.

About Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

After entertaining the audience for decades, Thalapathy Vijay has decided to bid adieu to his acting career. Hence, Jana Nayagan holds a special place in the hearts of his fans. Earlier, Vijay's upcoming 69th film was scheduled for a release in October 2025. But it was delayed to January 9, 2026. Recently, the movie was delayed again due to a censorship issue, and the new release date is yet to be announced.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigil, Theri to Leo: 7 Must watch Thalapathy Vijay films before his grand swansong Jana Nayagan releases