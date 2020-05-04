Amid lockdown for COVID 19, FEFSI seeks government’s nod to resume post production works of films

RK Selvamani, who is the head of Film Employees Federation of South India, has requested the government to grant permission to the film industry to carry on the post-production works.

After the central government imposed a lockdown across the country to contain the outspread of COVID 19 pandemic, the entire entertainment industry has received a huge blow, as all works from shooting to post-production have been brought to a halt. It was expected that the lockdown would be lifted after May 3. But since the number of COVID 19 positive cases have seen a sharp rise across the country, the lockdown has been extended further.

Now, FEFSI has sought the government’s approval to carry on the post-production works. RK Selvamani, who is the head of Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) has now made a plea to the government to allow give certain exceptions for film industry so that they can resume post-production works. The FEFSI sought permission to resume post-production works such as dubbing, recording, editing. He also assured that social distancing will be followed if the government gives its nod.

Many biggies in the south film industry including Prabhas’ next film, Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, Yash’s KGF are halted due to the imposition of the lockdown. While some films have not yet finished the shootings, many films have wrapped up the shooting process. It is to be noted that some films including RRR have resumed work by getting the cast and crew members work from home. Madhan Karki, who is writing the Tamil dialogues of the SS Rajamouli directorial, took to his social media space to reveal the same.

Credits :Times Of India

