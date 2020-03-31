Amid lockdown, post production works of Prabhas 20 starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde to be wrapped up soon

Amid the lockdown imposed by the central government to contain the COVID 19 situation, team Prabhas 20 is current involved in the postproduction works of the film.

By now, we all know that Prabhas' next, tentatively titled Prabhas 20 is a romantic entertainer. Directed by Radha Krishna, the film has Pooja Hegde as the heroine. While the film’s last schedule was canned in Georgia, the film’s next schedule will not take off for the next seven to eight months owing to the current Coronavirus situation. However, the makers are currently planning to finish off the post-production works of the ports that were already shot.

The makers have plans to shot the remaining portions in London and Europe, suggest media reports. Given the current situation, the shooting will be delayed. Reports suggest that the makers have no idea to compromise on the locations and this will result in a huge delay in the film’s release. It is to be noted that the makers initially planned for Sankranti 2021 release. Various speculations doing the rounds suggest that the movie will be called Jaan though there has been no official confirmation on the film’s title.

Earlier, the film’s female lead Pooja Hegde has been sharing photos and videos from Georgia. The director told during an interview that the cast and crew worked hard to finish the shooting two days prior to the schedule. According to the grapevine, Prabhas has shed close to 10 kilos in order to achieve a thinner look for the film. Given that Prabhas’ previous movie Saaho was not received well amid the huge hype, fans are desperately waiting to see the Baahubali actor on the big screens.

Credits :123Telugu

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More