Amid Pushpa 2’s box office success, Allu Arjun claims he is ‘Aam aadmi’ with ‘Alpha-ness’ in his mind

The Allu Arjun starrer and Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2 went on to create a wave across the nation and set a never-seen-before benchmark in Indian cinema. And recently, the actor addressed the massive response he received for the same.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Allu Arjun addressed his huge win with Pushpa 2 and claimed it had indeed been the biggest opportunity of his career to leave such a mark on the Indian box office.

He also said, “I had the biggest opportunity of my lifetime: to mark myself as an actor at the Indian box office. Alpha-ness is in the mind. You can’t take it away. That’s an inborn trait.”

Moving on, AA also highlighted the importance of humility at the end of the day, despite the success that comes one’s way. Allu Arjun claimed he is an ordinary person at heart back home and prefers to do nothing when he is not working in films.

Revealing what a slice of his life usually looks like when he is not doing any movies, the Pushpa 2 star said, “I am 100 percent Aam Aadmi. When I’m watching a movie, I’m a very normal person. When I’m not working, I like to not do anything. Sometimes not even read a book. Not do anything. I love not doing anything.”

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has also been in the news owing to buzz around his forthcoming movies in the pipeline. These include a much-anticipated collaboration with Trivikram Srinivas.

It is speculated that this film would feature the actor entering the mythological domain, where he is likely to play the role of Lord Karthikeya.

There have also been reports of AA doing a project with Jawan director Atlee. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is rumored to have been roped in as the leading lady for this film.