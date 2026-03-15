Amid R Parthiban’s remarks on Vijay, Trisha Krishnan poses with his daughter at Eka Lakhani’s wedding

Celebrity stylist Eka Lakhani married producer Ravi Bhagchandka in Mumbai on March 14, which was attended by several well-known faces from the film industry. Among the guests was actress Trisha Krishnan, who later shared glimpses from the celebrations on social media. Her posts included photos and videos from the wedding festivities, including moments with filmmaker R Parthiban’s daughter Keerthana. The pictures surfaced shortly after Parthiban took a dig at Trisha and Vijay for attending a wedding reception together in Chennai.



Trisha poses with R. Parthiban’s daughter at the wedding



Trisha shared several Instagram Stories capturing joyful moments from the event. In one clip featuring the newlyweds, she wrote, “And then I saw the most beautiful bride. Love you my Eku.” Another video showed the couple exchanging garlands, accompanied by her caption, “North Indian shaadis are a vibe.” The actress appeared to be in high spirits while celebrating the occasion, giving followers a glimpse into the lively wedding atmosphere.

Among the posts, Trisha also posed for a selfie with guests, including Keerthana. Sharing the photo, she captioned it, “The Gen Z’s and I.” Another snapshot showed the 96 actress and Keerthana standing together with other attendees at the celebration. During the event, Trisha also met filmmaker Mani Ratnam, with whom she posed for a picture, while actor Siddharth could be seen in the background chatting with someone. Posting additional photos of herself dressed in a purple pattu saree with traditional gold jewelry, she wrote, “Out and about.”



R Parthiban's remarks on Trisha and Vijay



The wedding posts came amid recent remarks made by Parthiban about Trisha and Vijay. At an event, he said, “This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out,” referring to Trisha’s character in Ponniyin Selvan. Trisha later responded with a strongly worded message: “A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at.” Parthiban eventually apologized but later clarified that his comments were not directed at Trisha alone, noting that Vijay was also part of the situation.

ALSO READ: Parthiban slams Trisha after her appearance with Thalapathy Vijay: ‘Mistake is something done unknowingly’