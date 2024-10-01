Silambarasan TR and Nidhhi Agerwal's wedding rumors; here’s the TRUTH- Exclusive

All eyes have been on Silambarasan TR and actress Nidhhi Agerwal since rumors of their alleged secret relationship surfaced on the internet. While the actor is yet to comment on the matter, the latest scoop is that there has been a romantic evolution to their equation, indicating that they are more than just friends.

Amid it all, a recent report by M9 News has commented that Silambarasan TR is likely to get married to Nidhhi Agerwal. The couple who are believed to be secretly dating may take their relationship to the next level soon.

Moreover, such speculations kicked off when earlier this year, Silambarsan’s father, T Rajender, commented during a public event that his son would have a love marriage. Thereafter, netizens have been able to put two and two together and have started shipping the actors together.

However there is no truth to the speculations. Pinkvilla reached out to Silambarasan's team, who confirmed that the rumors are baseless. They further clarified how every year there is buzz about the actor getting married, however, none of it has been the truth.

Well, going back a few years, it seems Silambarasan TR has had a fair experience of relationships in the past, which failed to stand the test of time. These include dating some of the most popular actresses of their times, such as Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan and Hansika Motwani.

Other link-ups of the actor include Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Varalaxmi, and more. However, none of them stood the test of time, and Silambarasan TR is still happily enjoying his bachelorhood while delivering some mega releases at the box office.

Now coming to his professional front, Silambarasan TR is preparing for his next release, Thug Life, where he would be playing a pivotal role beside Kamal Haasan. The film has completed its shooting and has proceeded towards its next stage.

He also has the yet untitled film STR48 in the pipeline, whose shooting is speculated to begin in February. The actor is supposedly essaying double roles in this film.

