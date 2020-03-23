Amid self isolation, South star Shriya Saran provides online Yoga training

South star Shriya Saran took to her Instagram space and shared a video, in which she was seen teaching Yoga to her fans and followers.

South star Shriya Saran, who has shared screen space with some big names of South entertainment industry including Rajinikanth and Chiranjeevi, is known for her fit physique. She is one of the most popular heroines in Kollywood and Tollywood. Though the Siva actor has not been seen on screen that frequently off late, she has been keeping her fans intact with her videos and photos on social media. In one such incident, she took to her Instagram space and shared a live Yoga training video.

In the video, Shriya was seen teaching some yoga techniques to her fans and followers. As soon as the video surfaced online, it went viral as fans of the Mazhai actor shared it across all social media platforms. At a time when people are self isolating and are on self quarantine, this video of the actor has come up as an encouragement to her fans, as many of them followed the actor’s yoga techniques to keep themself sane while on self isolation.

The actor had got married to her long term Russian boyfriend, entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev a couple of years back and she has been juggling between Russia and India for shoots. On the work front, she will be seen next in Kollywood film Naragasooran. The thriller drama was written and directed by Karthick Naren. Naragasooran has Aravind Swamy as the made lead, and Shriya Saran will be seen romancing the Roja actor on screen. Sundeep Kishan, Aathmika and Indrajith Sukumaran will be seen playing key roles.

Credits :Instagram

