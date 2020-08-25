Amid Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation; Fans demand CBI probe in Tollywood actor Uday Kiran's suicide

Amid all the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, fans are demanding CBI probe in Tollywood actor Uday Kiran's suicide case as well.

(Trigger warning)

Last week, SC asked CBI to take over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, who passed away on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation team (CBI) is investigating the case and have interrogated Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant at the DRDO guest house, Mumbai. Amid all the investigation by CBI team, in this case, fans are demanding CBI probe in Tollywood actor Uday Kiran's suicide case as well. #JusticeForUdayKiran was recently trending on Twitter as fans demanded justice for him. Also, a few fans tagged BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and requested him to call for CBI probe.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Not only SSR, Uday Kiran is one among those who got betrayed by Mega Mafia #JusticeForUdayKiran."

Another Twitter user wrote, "Nepotism in tollywood is more than bollywood,why do people only blame bollywood , what about hero uday kiran ,who is behind udaykiran suicide #justiceforudaykiran."

Check out Tweets below:

Uday Kiran was one of the most talented and heartthrob of Telugu Cinema, who allegedly ended his life on January 5, 2014.

His first three films, Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu and Manasantha Nuvve, were blockbuster thus earning him the title "Hat-trick Hero". Unfortunately, life had different plans for him. Uday’s success graph started declining years after with numerous flops, which reportedly took his life. Uday Kiran was happily married to his long-time friend Vishita. They got married on October 24, 2012.

