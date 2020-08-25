  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amid Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation; Fans demand CBI probe in Tollywood actor Uday Kiran's suicide

Amid all the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, fans are demanding CBI probe in Tollywood actor Uday Kiran's suicide case as well.
9848 reads Mumbai
Amid Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation; Fans demand CBI probe in Tollywood actor Uday Kiran's suicideAmid Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation; Fans demand CBI probe in Tollywood actor Uday Kiran's suicide

(Trigger warning)

Last week, SC asked CBI to take over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, who passed away on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation team (CBI) is investigating the case and have interrogated Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant at the DRDO guest house, Mumbai. Amid all the investigation by CBI team, in this case, fans are demanding CBI probe in Tollywood actor Uday Kiran's suicide case as well. #JusticeForUdayKiran was recently trending on Twitter as fans demanded justice for him. Also, a few fans tagged BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and requested him to call for CBI probe. 

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Not only SSR, Uday Kiran is one among those who got betrayed by Mega Mafia #JusticeForUdayKiran." 

Another Twitter user wrote, "Nepotism in tollywood is more than bollywood,why do people only blame bollywood , what about hero uday kiran ,who is behind udaykiran suicide #justiceforudaykiran." 

Check out Tweets below: 








Uday Kiran was one of the most talented and heartthrob of Telugu Cinema, who allegedly ended his life on January 5, 2014. 

His first three films, Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu and Manasantha Nuvve, were blockbuster thus earning him the title "Hat-trick Hero". Unfortunately, life had different plans for him. Uday’s success graph started declining years after with numerous flops, which reportedly took his life. 

Uday Kiran was happily married to his long-time friend Vishita. They got married on October 24, 2012.

Also Read: C U Soon Trailer: Netizens give a thumbs up to Roshan Mathew, Fahadh Faasil’s gripping thriller

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement