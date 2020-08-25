Amid Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation; Fans demand CBI probe in Tollywood actor Uday Kiran's suicide
(Trigger warning)
Last week, SC asked CBI to take over Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, who passed away on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation team (CBI) is investigating the case and have interrogated Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant at the DRDO guest house, Mumbai. Amid all the investigation by CBI team, in this case, fans are demanding CBI probe in Tollywood actor Uday Kiran's suicide case as well. #JusticeForUdayKiran was recently trending on Twitter as fans demanded justice for him. Also, a few fans tagged BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and requested him to call for CBI probe.
One of the Twitter users wrote, "Not only SSR, Uday Kiran is one among those who got betrayed by Mega Mafia #JusticeForUdayKiran."
Another Twitter user wrote, "Nepotism in tollywood is more than bollywood,why do people only blame bollywood , what about hero uday kiran ,who is behind udaykiran suicide #justiceforudaykiran."
Check out Tweets below:
డౌన్ డౌన్ చిరంజీవి డౌన్ డౌన్ మేగే ఫ్యామిలీ#JusticeForUdayKiran#HBDMegaStarChiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/zFwRIYMxNi
— Ashoc Goud (@AshocGowda) August 22, 2020
Nepotism in tollywood is more than bollywood,why do people only blame bollywood , what about hero uday kiran ,who is behind udaykiran suicide #justiceforudaykiran #Nepotism @ysjagan @akshaykumar @RGVzoomin @TheDeverakonda @RaviTeja_offl @urstrulyMahesh
— Gpkumarreddy (@Gpkumarreddy2) August 22, 2020
Why only #SushantSinghRajput v also want CBI on Uday Kiran case #JusticeForUdayKiran https://t.co/RIP0XHNG1i
— Raghavendra (@raoraghavendra1) August 22, 2020
Not only SSR, Uday Kiran is one among those who got betrayed by Mega Mafia#JusticeForUdayKiran https://t.co/GAR1wObGOx
— ఈస్ట్ గోదావరి అల్లుడు (@EGodavarialludu) August 22, 2020
Swamy sir pls consider tollywood actor who got suicide for nepotism UdayKiran #JusticeForUdayKiran
— Raghavendra (@raoraghavendra1) August 23, 2020
#JusticeForUdayKiran andharam anukoni okaroju trend cheyali pic.twitter.com/KqvAi5PIYB
— Ross Taylor (YSJ) Cult (@HahahaHahKING) August 22, 2020
Pawala mafia ki bhali aina young hero...#JusticeForUdayKiran https://t.co/IJYc8CxApW
— Surya J (@SuryaVasipalli) August 22, 2020
Tollywood is similar read about Uday Kiran .. a successful hero without background
— RAM 2.0 (@ramkris420) August 22, 2020
Who are the main reason for death of uday kiran #GetReadyForAug29thTrend
— Cheppanu Brother 2.0 (@venkyarjuonline) August 23, 2020
Uday Kiran was one of the most talented and heartthrob of Telugu Cinema, who allegedly ended his life on January 5, 2014.
His first three films, Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu and Manasantha Nuvve, were blockbuster thus earning him the title "Hat-trick Hero". Unfortunately, life had different plans for him. Uday’s success graph started declining years after with numerous flops, which reportedly took his life.
Uday Kiran was happily married to his long-time friend Vishita. They got married on October 24, 2012.
Also Read: C U Soon Trailer: Netizens give a thumbs up to Roshan Mathew, Fahadh Faasil’s gripping thriller