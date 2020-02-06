Amid Thalapathy Vijay's IT raid in Chennai, housekeeping staff at AGS owner’s residence passes away

Amid IT raids at the residence and office of AGS productions, a house keeping staff at the residence died due too sudden fall from the stairway.

A house keeping staff at the residence of AGS Productions passed away on Thursday after he fell down the stairway. This comes amid the ongoing IT raid at the residence and offices of AGS productions. The Income Tax officials have been conducting raid for two days, following the success of Vijay starrer Bigil, which was produced by AGS Productions.

The officials also conducted raid at actor Vijay’s residence. Yesterday, the actor was escorted out of the sets of Master in Neyveli by the IT officials. Due to the unexpected raid, the shooting of Master was halted. Prior to Master, Vijay was seen in Bigil directed by Atlee. It starred Nayanthara in the female lead.

#Bigil will complete 100 days in the box office this week. Could not have happened without the support of our #Thalapathy’s fans all around the world. Thank you from all of us for making it the highest grossing, maximum trending and record breaking Tamil Film of the year pic.twitter.com/qz6gMNfQ7a — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) January 29, 2020

Credits :Pudiya Thalaimurai News

