Amid wedding rumours, Trisha Krishnan steps out for a coffee and pampers herself at salon; See Photos

Amidst all the wedding rumours with Simbu, Trisha recently stepped out and pampered herself at a salon. She is enjoying her time amid lockdown.

South beauty Trisha Krishnan is one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. The stunner has won the hearts of the audience with her powerful roles in the films. Besides her work, Trisha's personal life has equally been the talk of the town. Trisha recently hit the headlines after strong rumours about her marriage started doing rounds on the Internet. The latest rumour is Trisha is getting married to her 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa' co-star and friend Simbu. Reportedly, Trisha Krishnan and Simbu will tie the knot soon. However, only time will tell if this is only a mere rumour!

Amidst all the wedding rumours, the actress recently stepped out and pampered herself at a salon. She is totally enjoying her time amid lockdown. Trisha took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of her enjoying her coffee as she steps out wearing a mask and gloves. One can see in the picture, the stunner also flaunts her good hair day after her salon session. Isn't she looking simply gorgeous and glowing as ever? Check out Trisha Krishnan's photos below.

Meanwhile, both Simbu and Trisha haven't reacted on the above marriage rumours but clearly, the actress is unaffected of gossips and is keeping herself busy with various activities amidst COVID-19 lockdown.

On the work front, Trisha Krishnan has some interesting movies in the pipeline which includes Thirugnanam’s political thriller Paramapadham Vilayattu, Sundar Balu’s Garjanai which is inspired by ’s 2010 release NH10, M Saravanan’s Raangi among other few.

She will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s much talked about historical drama Ponniyin Selvan which also features , Vikram and Karthi in the lead.

Credits :Instagram

