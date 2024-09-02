Amidst alleged rift with Konidela family, Allu Arjun extends birthday wishes to Power Star and uncle Pawan Kalyan

Amidst alleged problems with the Konidela family, superstar Allu Arjun has taken to his social media to share a sweet birthday post for his uncle and Power Star Pawan Kalyan. On his 56th birthday, the Pushpa actor penned, "Many happy returns of the day to Power Star & DCM @PawanKalyan garu"

Check out Allu Arjun's post below!

