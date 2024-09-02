Amidst alleged rift with Konidela family, Allu Arjun extends birthday wishes to Power Star and uncle Pawan Kalyan
Superstar Allu Arjun extends wishes to his uncle and legendary actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan on his 56th birthday. Check it out!
Amidst alleged problems with the Konidela family, superstar Allu Arjun has taken to his social media to share a sweet birthday post for his uncle and Power Star Pawan Kalyan. On his 56th birthday, the Pushpa actor penned, "Many happy returns of the day to Power Star & DCM @PawanKalyan garu"
Check out Allu Arjun's post below!
