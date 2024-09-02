Amidst alleged rift with Konidela family, Allu Arjun extends birthday wishes to Power Star and uncle Pawan Kalyan

Superstar Allu Arjun extends wishes to his uncle and legendary actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan on his 56th birthday. Check it out!

By Baisakhi Mishra
Published on Sep 02, 2024  |  11:28 AM IST |  410
Amidst rumors of family tiff, Allu Arjun wishes uncle Pawan Kalyan on his 56th birthday
Amidst rumors of family tiff, Allu Arjun wishes uncle Pawan Kalyan on his 56th birthday (PC: Pawan Kalyan Facebook and Allu Arjun Instagram)

Amidst alleged problems with the Konidela family, superstar Allu Arjun has taken to his social media to share a sweet birthday post for his uncle and Power Star Pawan Kalyan. On his 56th birthday, the Pushpa actor penned, "Many happy returns of the day to Power Star & DCM @PawanKalyan garu"

Check out Allu Arjun's post below!


Credits: Allu Arjun X
