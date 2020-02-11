Amidst Anushka Shetty's wedding rumours with a cricketer, Baahubali star's fans plan a special surprise

Reportedly, Anushka Shetty's partner happens to be a cricketer hailing from North India who plays for a Ranji team from the South. The identity of the Indian cricketer is not known yet. Amidst these reports, Anushka Shetty's fans can't keep calm and have something special for her.

Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty recently hit the headlines over the reports of her planning to marry an Indian cricketer. Earlier, rumours were rife that Anushka Shetty was dating Prabhas, however, the duo always rubbished saying they are just friends. Now, the latest reports about the actress state that she is set to marry her cricketer boyfriend. However, there is no official word regarding the same from the actress or her family members. Reports also reveal that Anushka's partner happens to be some cricketer hailing from North India who plays for Ranji team from the South. The identity of the Indian cricketer is not known yet.

Amidst these reports, Anushka Shetty's fans can't keep calm and have something special for her. The Baahubali star's fans are planning to do a special trend for her on Twitter at 5 PM today. One of the Tweets read, "All #AnushkaShetty fans today 5 pm Use #Weloveanushkashetty hashtag in your tweets." Meanwhile, Anushka's Instagram account has been verified. The stunner has joined the blue tick club along with Prabhas, Ram Charan and other South stars.

All #AnushkaShetty fans today 5pm Use #Weloveanushkashetty hastag in your tweets https://t.co/9LMuaEWk4J — Susmita (@Nishabdham_1845) February 11, 2020

All #AnushkaShetty Fans your kind attention please Today we are planning to do a special tag for sweety #weloveanushkashetty at 5PM do participate and make this tag huge one for her and this is the time for us to show our love towards her Do retweet and spread to all pic.twitter.com/RijZTNQSRe — VigNesh SiVa (@VigneshhSK) February 11, 2020

All #AnushkaShetty Fans your kind attention pleaseToday we are planning to do a special trend for sweety #WeLoveAnushkaShetty at 5PM do participate and make this tag huge one for her and this is the time for us to show our love towards her

Do & Spread to all pic.twitter.com/V4exV7RPiX — (@TeamAnushkaFC) February 11, 2020

On the work front, Anushka Shetty will soon be seen in the movie Nishabdham in which she will be sharing the screen space with R Madhavan. The film is all set to release on April 2, 2020. The film will see Anushka playing the role of a mute artist and is touted to be a silent thriller. From the first look to the teaser, Nishabdham has set high expectations among the moviegoers.

Apart from Anushka and Madhavan, the movie will also star Subbaraju, Michael Madsen, Shalini Pandey and Anjali.

