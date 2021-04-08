  1. Home
Amidst rising cases of COVID 19, TN government announces new restrictions for theatres, malls and others

The new rules in Tamil Nadu will come into effect from April 10th.
April 8, 2021
Amidst rising cases of COVID 19, TN government announces new restrictions for theatres, malls and others
With COVID-19 cases rising everywhere in the country, the Tamil Nadu government has implemented new restrictions for essential and non-essential services. Cinema halls will be allowed to run only with 50 percent occupancy. On the other hand, malls and big shops can be kept open with 50 percent customers only. The second wave in the country has once again got new guidelines in every state. Also, only 50 percent seating will be allowed in recreation clubs, entertainment & amusement parks, zoological parks, museums. 

The shooting of the films is allowed and only if the makers ensure that everyone on the sets has undergone RT-PCR tests and vaccination for COVID-19. Visiting temples will be allowed till 8 PM but strictly not during festivals and religious gatherings. Only 100 people will be allowed to attend wedding functions, funeral processions while 200 are permitted for social, political, educational, entertainment, sports and cultural events. An E-pass will be required for everyone travelling from outside of the state. The new rules will come into effect from April 10th. Reportedly, there are more than 27,000 active Coronavirus cases in the state today.

The news of 50 percent occupancy will definitely affect the business of Dhanush starrer Karnan, Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi and few others that are releasing in the coming two weeks. The Tamil Nadu government has taken the decision two days after the elections 2021. 

