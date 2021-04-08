Amidst rising COVID 19 cases; Allu Arjun greets his fans gathered in large number outside his house; PHOTOS

As a fan, do you think Allu Arjun took a right step of greeting his fans given the current situation in the country?

Allu Arjun turns 38 birthday today April 8 and the celebrations began from yesterday itself. Hundreds of fans gathered yesterday at the teaser launch of his film Pushpa. The actor made a stylish appearance in presence of the entire cast and crew at the event. Today, AA again stepped out to greet his fans gathered in large number outside his house. One can see in the photos, the Telugu star shaking hands and greeting them without wearing a mask amidst the rising COVID-19 cases.

Also, a lot of fans who are struggling and making their way out to catch a glimpse of their favourite star are seen without masks. The visuals are quite insane and fearful amidst the second wave of COVID-19 that has shaken the country. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reports 2,558 new Covid-19 cases and six deaths thus taking the total active cases to 9,15,832. Reportedly, there are more than 27,000 active Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu today.

Allu Arjun has a big fan base not only in the Telugu State but all over India and the same is evident in the latest photos. However, as a fan, do you think Allu Arjun took the right step of greeting his fans given the current situation in the country?

