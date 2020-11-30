Amidst rumours of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's collaboration, Makers of KGF make an announcement

It was reported earlier that Prabhas and Prashanth Neel had met twice and discussed their next project.

In what has come up as exciting news to the fans of KGF, the makers of the film, Hombale Films, have announced on social media that they will be making an announcement regarding their next film on December 2nd at 2:09 pm. This announcement comes amid rumours which suggest that KGF director Prashanth Neel will be collaborating with Prabhas for his next film. Though Honmbale Films have not made any other announcements yet, it has still taken social media by storm.

Taking to Twitter, the makers wrote, “Dear Audience, You always Loved our Cinema more than Us. To continue to Love and to be Loved we are coming with our next "Indian Film". Keep your Heart Open for our announcement on 2nd Dec at 2:09pm #HombaleFilms7 @vkiragandur @hombalefilms”. As soon as the announcement came up, fans took to the comments section and expressed how excited they are to hear the announcement.

Also Read: RRR: Makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer wrap up major action sequence schedule in 50 days; WATCH

See the Tweet here:

Dear Audience, You always Loved our Cinema more than Us. To continue to Love and to be Loved we are coming with our next "Indian Film". Keep your Heart Open for our announcement on 2nd Dec at 2:09pm #HombaleFilms7@vkiragandur @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/nAz8Lh3fIK — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) November 30, 2020

Prashanth Neel is currently busy with the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2. The film’s final shooting schedule is happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad. KGF: Chapter 2 has Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady and it also stars Sanjay Dutt and in important roles. Prakash Raj recently joined the team in the final leg shoot of the film. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist. On the other hand, Prabhas has two biggies in his kitty including Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×