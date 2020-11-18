Amidst shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Jr NTR goes on a short vacation to Dubai with his family?

Jr NTR and his family are currently on a vacation in Dubai and he will rejoin the sets after finishing the vacation.

SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR’s shooting restarted earlier last month. Recently, a video of Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and the other cast and crew of the film shivering in cold while shooting for the film surfaced online. Jr NTR himself shared the video saying that it was taken a week back. Now, reports suggest that the actor is on a short vacation in Dubai with his family. Apparently, he will join the sets after coming back.

Before restarting the shooting process, the makers released a video from the sets, revealing how meticulously they have been following the pandemic norms. In the video, crew members were seen dusting the props and cleaning them before the shooting was restarted. It was also shown that a thermal scanning was done on all the cast and crew members including Rajamouli. Later, the director shared another video, where the cast and crew were seen planting saplings to finish the Green India Challenge.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead actors, while will be seen as the leading lady. While it was assumed that the film will be about freedom fighters, it has been revealed by the makers that the film is a period fiction. Glimpses of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s first look videos were shared by the makers and they both received tremendously positive reviews.

