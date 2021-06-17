Amidst speculations of Atlee’s next with Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman to compose music?

As per the reports, director Atlee is currently busy with the pre-production work for the film.

It was earlier reported that Atlee is all set to directed Bollywood star and that the film might start by December. At a time when fans are waiting for more updates about the film, a new report has come up stating that the film will have music by AR Rahman. While there is no official confirmation about this recent buzz, it is still making the rounds on social media with fans of the stars sharing it across all the platforms.

As per the reports, director Atlee is currently busy with the pre-production work for the film. There is also a strong buzz that Shah Rukh Khan will play dual roles in his upcoming project with Tamil director Atlee. It is expected that the film will be announced officially and the makers will announce the cast and crew. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his Bollywood movie Pathan in the direction of Siddharth Anand, which will reportedly will be wrapped up in a few more months.

On the other hand, Atlee has not yet announced his next film after the massive success of the sports drama Bigil. The film had Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead roles. It was a Box Office success. AR Rahman recently made the headlines, after his first production 99 Songs hit the big screens. As the lockdown was imposed shortly after the film’s release, it was recently released on OTT platform.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×