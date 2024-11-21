Amidst their ongoing feud, Nayanthara and Dhanush spotted sitting in adjacent seats at a producer’s wedding; WATCH

Nayanthara and Dhanush were recently seen together at a wedding celebration. The two stars, who have been making waves in the news lately, were spotted sitting next to each other at a producer's wedding, but they didn't engage in conversation.

In footage from the event, the actors appeared to be looking in opposite directions, which has amused many online due to their ongoing feud. It seemed like they were both making an effort to avoid acknowledging one another.

See Dhanush and Nayanthara sitting adjacent at a wedding:

The wedding was of producer Aakash Baskaran, who is bankrolling Dhanush’s upcoming directorial film Idly Kadai. Other than the Captain Miller actor and Nayanthara, her husband, Vignesh Shivan, was also spotted at the venue.

Additionally, Aakash is reportedly producing Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th movie, tentatively titled SK25. The Amaran actor was also seen at the wedding with his wife. Sivakarthikeyan was spotted interacting with Nayanthara and her husband, while Anirudh Ravichander also made his presence felt.

What has truly taken the internet by storm, however, is the sight of Nayanthara and Dhanush together, especially given the ongoing controversy between them. For those unaware, the actress recently issued an open letter calling out Dhanush over a copyright infringement case filed against her.

The case, filed by the actor under his production company Wunderbar Films, pertains to the use of footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (which was produced by Dhanush) in the actress’ latest Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. In her open letter, Nayanthara alleged that the footage in question consisted of behind-the-scenes (BTS) clips captured using personal devices.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the actress claimed she had approached Dhanush and his company to request a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which was not approved. Instead, Dhanush’s lawyers filed a lawsuit against her, demanding compensation of Rs. 10 crores for the unauthorized use of the footage.

As the feud between the two turned public, it sparked polarizing reactions, making it a widely discussed topic. The situation escalated further when Nayanthara penned another open letter, thanking all other producers, including Shah Rukh Khan and Ram Charan, for granting her an NOC.

ALSO READ: OPINION: Why are South films following a trend of cameos, like Sivakarthikeyan in The GOAT, Karthi in Kanguva, and more?