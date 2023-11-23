Tamil Nadu court denies Mansoor Ali Khan’s anticipatory bail plea over remarks against Trisha Krishnan

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

A Tamil Nadu court has recently rejected the plea made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan, who applied for anticipatory bail after his sexist remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan. The bail was denied on the basis of errors in the plea given by the actor.

Additionally, Thousand Island All Women police station in Chennai also issued a summons against Mansoor Ali Khan, asking him to appear in person today, November 23. The actor was initially speculated of skipping the summons citing health reasons but has now finally appeared before the police regarding it.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s bail denied

The actor had applied for anticipatory bail in a sessions court of Tamil Nadu, citing his recent sexist and derogatory remarks against Trisha Krishnan. The bail that was applied today was rejected by the court, highlighting that the petition contains errors in it. The court also admonished Mansoor Ali Khan for wasting the court’s precious time.

There were several reports by local news media that Khan might have absconded due to fear of an arrest, but even after initially denying his police summon and request to move it ahead to the next day, the actor finally arrived in person at the police station in Chennai.

Mansoor Ali Khan’s comments towards Trisha Krishnan

For those who are still unaware, Mansoor Ali Khan, the actor who was recently seen in the Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, had spewed sexist and misogynistic comments against Leo co-actor Trisha Krishnan.

Khan, who is notoriously infamous for playing bad guys in films from the 90s, openly said that he was devastated to know that he did not have any scenes to do together with Trisha in the film. He added that initially, he thought there would have been a bedroom scene for him with Trisha where he could’ve enacted a rape scene with her.

These lewd and disgusting comments against Trisha Krishnan sparked a massive backlash, which was opposed by many prominent actors and artists, including Trisha herself, along with Chiranjeevi, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and many more.

Though these comments have fuelled controversy and questions about the integrity and safety of women in Tamil cinema, Mansoor Ali Khan is still adamant about what he has said. He keeps justifying his words and still refuses to apologize for his actions.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

