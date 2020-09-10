  1. Home
Amir Khan’s 3 Idiots to be remade in Kannada with Puneeth Rajkumar?

It is expected that the Kannada version of the film will be made on a huge budget with sensational actors from the Sandalwood industry.
Bollywood movie 3 Idiots which had Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor in the leads was released in 2009 and it was a super hit movie that year. Now, according to new media reports, the film is all set to be remade in Kannada, and buzz is that the film will be made under KGR Studios banner. This news has come up as a huge surprise to the fans of Sandalwood, as it already had its Tamil and Telugu versions.

In Tamil, the film was directed by Shankar, and it had Thalapathy Vijay, Jiiva, Srikanth and Iliyana as the lead actors, and the same movie was dubbed in Telugu. Though the film is more than a decade old, there has always been a huge demand for the film to be made in Kannada. According to The Times Of India, producer Kartik Gowda is likely to bankroll this movie. While no official update has been made yet, this news has created a huge buzz in the industry.

However, there is no clear information on who will be directing the film. Ganesh, Rajesh Krishna, and Diganth or Puneeth Rajkumar, Srinagar Kitty, Yogesh are likely to play the lead roles in the Kannada version of 3 Idiots. Well, it looks like the makers are trying to rope in the best actors for the film’s Sandalwood version. But we have to wait for an official update to know for sure about the cast and crew.

