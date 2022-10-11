Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday: Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty wish the 'true sensation'

One of the most celebrated actors in the history of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan has turned 80 today. Starting his cinematic journey with the 1969 action film Saat Hindustani, the megastar has been winning hearts for more than 5 decades now. Wishes have been pouring in from across the country on the actor's special day. Rajinikanth took to his Twitter and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Amitabh Bachchan. He wrote, "The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected @SrBachchan Amitabh ji...with lots of love and best regards always." These two legends shared screen space in movies like Hum, Geraftaar, etc. Whenever they make an appearance together, it is always a treat for the fans.

In addition to this, Megastar Chiranjeevi shared a picture from their 2019 Telugu drama, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, and wished him on the micro-blogging site, "Happy 80th birthday my beloved Guru ji @SrBachchan Sir! May the almighty grant you good health, strength & every wish that you would ever have. You are the Everest among us Artists & we are in eternal awe of your talent & your accomplishments. More Power to you Amit ji!" While Chiranjeevi was seen as Narasimha Reddy in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, a highly skilled warrior, who is also the leader of India's resistance, Amitabh Bachchan featured as his guru, Gosaayi Venkanna.

Furthermore, superstar Mammootty also wished Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday. He posted a photograph with the birthday star on Twitter and captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Dear Amithji. Stay Healthy and Blessed."

