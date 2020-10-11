Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, Kiccha Sudeep, Chiranjeevi and others send wishes

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kiccha Sudeep are among the South celebs who wished Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 78 today, October 11 and fans across the country are showering him with lovely wishes on social media. Many Bollywood and South biggies are also wishing Big B as he turns a year older today. Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a throwback picture with megastar on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing the living legend @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. You’re an inspiration for me and a million others around the world. Happiness and good health always sir." Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kiccha Sudeep are among the South celebs who wished Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

Chiranjeevi, who has shared screenspace with Big B in Sye Raa, penned a heartfelt note on his birthday. He wrote, "My Dearest Big Brother, Big B of Indian Cinema, a Power house of talent,my forever guiding light,the One & Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan Here's wishing you a wonderful birthday! May you continue to amaze audiences with your brilliance and keep inspiring us for many many years to come!"

Kamal Haasan called his old friend, an inspiration and wished health and happiness. "Growing taller in stature every year through his body of work, Amitji @SrBachchan always remains a dear friend. An inspiration loved by generations of Indians, I wish him many more years of health and happiness," Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted.

Wishing the living legend @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. You’re an inspiration for me and a million others around the world. Happiness and good health always sir pic.twitter.com/6VhDYRGmFZ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 11, 2020

My Dearest Big Brother, Big B of Indian Cinema, a Power house of talent,my forever guiding light,the One & Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan Here's wishing you a wonderful birthday! May you continue to amaze audiences with your brilliance and keep inspiring us for many many years to come! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 11, 2020

Growing taller in stature every year through his body of work, Amitji @SrBachchan always remains a dear friend.

An inspiration loved by generations of Indians, I wish him many more years of health and happiness. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 11, 2020

Then, now and forever a legend.

Happy happiest birthday @SrBachchan sir pic.twitter.com/DGWc195r4K — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 11, 2020

Kiccha Sudeep shared throwback photos with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of their magnum opus film, Sye Raa. The Kannada star tweeted, "Your Aura, persona and charm always inspires @SrBachchan sir. Wishing you many more years of good health. Blessed to have had the opportunities to seeing you from close and getting to share screen with you."

