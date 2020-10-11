  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, Kiccha Sudeep, Chiranjeevi and others send wishes

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kiccha Sudeep are among the South celebs who wished Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday.
30529 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan wish Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Mahesh Babu, Kamal Haasan, Kiccha Sudeep, Chiranjeevi and others send wishes
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 78 today, October 11 and fans across the country are showering him with lovely wishes on social media. Many Bollywood and South biggies are also wishing Big B as he turns a year older today. Superstar Mahesh Babu shared a throwback picture with megastar on Twitter and wrote, "Wishing the living legend @SrBachchan a very Happy Birthday. You’re an inspiration for me and a million others around the world. Happiness and good health always sir." Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Pooja Hegde, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Kiccha Sudeep are among the South celebs who wished Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. 

Chiranjeevi, who has shared screenspace with Big B in Sye Raa, penned a heartfelt note on his birthday. He wrote, "My Dearest Big Brother, Big B of Indian Cinema, a Power house of talent,my forever guiding light,the One & Only Amit Ji @SrBachchan Here's wishing you a wonderful birthday! May you continue to amaze audiences with your brilliance and keep inspiring us for many many years to come!" 

Kamal Haasan called his old friend, an inspiration and wished health and happiness. "Growing taller in stature every year through his body of work, Amitji @SrBachchan always remains a dear friend. An inspiration loved by generations of Indians, I wish him many more years of health and happiness," Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted. 

Check out tweets below: 




Kiccha Sudeep shared throwback photos with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of their magnum opus film, Sye Raa. The Kannada star tweeted, "Your Aura, persona and charm  always inspires @SrBachchan sir. Wishing you many more years of good health. Blessed to have had the opportunities to seeing you from close and getting to share screen with you." 

Here's what other celebs have to say about Indian Film industry's legend actor: 





 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Many many happy returns of the day to the legendary @amitabhbachchan sir. Thank you for inspiring us all!

A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) on


Also Read: Happy Birthday Nivin Pauly: Mohanlal, Rakshit Shetty and others send wishes to Padavettu actor 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Throwback Video: When Mahesh Babu received Best Actor Nandi award from Amitabh Bachchan
COVID 19: Mahesh Babu, Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty, Rakul and others wish Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery
Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu and Nidhhi Agerwal among others wish the superstar
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Mahesh Babu is all praises for the Chiranjeevi starrer post watching its trailer
Prabhas wishes Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 78th birthday; Says 'Thank you for inspiring us all'
Happy Birthday SS Rajamouli: Mahesh Babu sends wishes to the director; Jr NTR shares PHOTO with him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement