Amitabh Bachchan invites hilarious comments as he REACTS to Kalki 2898 AD makers delaying Prabhas X Diljit Dosanjh song

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD previously released a teaser for the movie's first single featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Prabhas on June 15, and the full track was scheduled to be released today at 11 AM (June 17).

However, fans were left disappointed as the makers delayed the release of the Bhairava anthem further.

Amitabh Bachchan reacts to delay in Prabhas X Diljit Dosanjh song

Amidst the wait, Amitabh Bachchan who will be seen as Ashwathama in the movie, reacted to the song's release on social media today. He took to his X (formerly called Twitter) account to share the song’s poster and wrote, “patiently waiting..”

People rushed to social media to drop hilarious comments as soon as Big B posted this. One X user wrote, "you ask for double payment for this delay @SrBachchan ji . . only then they will release . .please ji . . #KALKI2898AD doesn't seem to come out in this life . . looks really after everybody's AD . .''

Check out few funny comments below:

Meanwhile, the makers of the highly anticipated sci-fi dropped the teaser of the first single on Saturday (June 15). The song is called Bhairava Anthem, and the makers even termed it “India’s Biggest Song.” The full track was supposed to be released today at 11 AM but now has been delayed.

A glimpse of the song features Diljit singing a banger track in a musical composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The promo begins with a few lines being crooned by Diljit, with Prabhas coming in with his grandeur attitude and swag-filled walk, lighting up the screens on fire.

While the nation waits for the full song to be released, the promo has already grabbed loads of attention from fans. The film directed by Nag Ashwin is all set to hit screens soon, with the official trailer being released a few days ago.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is a dystopian sci-fi fantasy movie that takes place in a future timeline. This mesmerizing movie unfolds in Kasi, the final remaining habitable city on Earth.

Amidst the chaos brought upon by the new totalitarian elite government under the leadership of Supreme Yaskin, a glimmer of hope emerges. Just when it feels like all hope is lost, a ray of sunshine appears in the form of a prophesied child who is destined to be born.

The child promises to be a catalyst for a new beginning. With enemies trailing the yet-to-be-born child, a bounty hunter named Bhairava, portrayed by Prabhas, is determined to track them down, leaving us to wonder if he's a hero or a villain.

Besides Prabhas, the movie also features a brilliant star cast that includes actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee, and Anna Ben in prominent roles.

Kalki 2898 AD is set for its theatrical release on June 27, 2024. So you better mark your calendars.

