Amitabh Bachchan on Kalki 2898 AD and it’s futuristic concept with mix of mythology; says 'you will actually believe what you saw'

The much anticipated Telugu movie Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin, is gearing up for the mega theatrical release. Prabhas' ambitious science fiction thriller is expected to revolutionize the genre's dynamics in Indian film history. Meanwhile, the makers have started a special featurette titled The Kalki Chronicles to amp up the excitement.

Now, in a recent update, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his thoughts about the concept of the sci-fi phenomena. Have a look!

Amitabh Bachchan on Kalki 2898 AD.

During the first episode of The Kalki Chronicles, Big B shared his thoughts on the sci-fi spectacle and said, “The fact that we are able to mix mythology with something futuristic is so unique and very intelligent.”

he further explained the challenges they faced while filming the project and mentioned that the film is pure quality content that has been treated carefully in terms of its production value.

Amitabh Bachchan also added, “By the end of the film, you will actually believe what you saw.”

The much-anticipated film is based on the concept of the mythological epic Mahabharata blended with the concept of the futuristic era. There’s a completely abandoned city and the only cure for humanity is the tenth avatar of Vishnu named Kalki who will be the savior as well as destroyer of the catastrophe caused by humans.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Apart from the Rebel star, the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are also playing pivotal roles in the sci-fi action entertainer.

In addition to the lead actors, the cast also includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Chemban Vinod Jose, and other well-known actors.

The film is a C. Aswini Dutt production, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, and written and directed by Nag Ashwin.

The science fiction extravaganza will make its theatrical debut in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English on June 27, 2024.

