Amitabh Bachchan to play a cameo role in Kamal Haasan's Vikram?

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Vikram has been a topic of discussion for movie buffs for some time now. This flick is being headlined by Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi, and now it seems like the makers have another treat in store for the audience. As per the latest buzz in Kollywood, Amitabh Bachchan also has played an important cameo role in the film.

Although, nothing in this regard has ever been revealed by the movie's team, if true, this is a great addition to the film's cast. Reports suggest that the star will appear in the climax scene of the movie.

The filming of Vikram has already been wrapped up and the film is currently in its post-production stage. The action drama is slated to hit the theatres on June 3, this year. The music for the flick has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematography has been handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing, by Philomin Raj.

Amitabh Bachchan is also working with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's Project K. While Big B has previously shared screen space with Deepika Padukone in Piku, this will mark the first collaboration of Prabhas and the acting genius. Billed as a science-fiction drama, this will also be the primary association for Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

The team has already finished two schedules of the movie and fans wait for further announcements with bated breath.

