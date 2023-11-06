Amitabh Bachchan REACTS to a viral deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna; cites the need for legal action

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor of Indian cinema has taken it to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to bring attention to a viral video that seems like it belongs to actress Rashmika Mandanna.

The AI deepfake video of the actress has been doing rounds on the internet and it showcases a rather obscure visual from the actress’s personality. The video aims to tarnish the social image the actress holds in the society. Amitabh Bachchan retweeted the video citing a necessary legal action and said “Yes this is a strong case for legal.”

Check out Amitabh Bachchan’s official tweet

The original tweet shared by Amitabh Bachchan focused on the aspect of how the deepfake video created using AI technology seems to be so real, and how people would perceive it to be true.

The tweet described how a regulatory legal framework is needed to curb such activities on the internet which not only has the potential to ruin a person’s image but also can easily persuade or propagate the people who view it.

The video which was circulating on the internet originally belonged to British-Indian Instagram user Zara Patel, who posted it on her page back on October 9, 2023.

The deepfake video may seem as perfect as it can and can easily subjugate normal internet users, but if people pay close attention to the start of the video, they can see that for a moment the video is actually of someone else.

Rashmika Mandanna made her Hindi debut with Amitabh Bachchan starrer

Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna had previously worked together on the film Goodbye, a family comedy-drama directed by Vikas Bahl. The duo had played the roles of father and daughter.

The movie centers on a dysfunctional Indian family returning to their roots to reunite with their father after their mother's demise. Despite a positive reception from critics, it fell short at the box office, marking her Hindi debut.

