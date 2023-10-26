Amitabh Bachchan reunites with Rajinikanth on sets after 33 years; shares PIC from first day of shoot

Bollywood veterans, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth are artists who have been ruling over the Indian film industry with their unmatched acting skills. In their impressive careers, they have worked in many successful movies and with multiple talented stars. However, back in 1991, they joined hands for the film Hum directed by Mukul S. Anand. Now, after almost 33 years, the two senior actors are joining hands again for another upcoming movie.

Amitabh Bachchan reunites with Rajinikanth after 33 years

It’s been more than three decades since Indian actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth worked together. Hence, the excitement of their fans and admirers skyrocketed when the news of their collaboration again made headlines. As reported earlier, the stars are busy shooting for their upcoming film titled Thalaivar 170 directed by TJ Gnanavel.

Taking to Instagram, the Paa actor shared a picture of him looking through a magnifying glass, dressed in a grey-coloured suit. It seems like he was at the shoot of the sets, filming for his next. Sharing the picture, Big B penned, “Trying to magnify the moment. First day of work after 33 years with THE THALAIVAR, RAJINIKANTH sirrrrr”

He also posted a monochrome picture with Ra.One actor and penned, “THE THALAIVAR .. !! What an honour.”

Rajinikanth expressed his excitement about joining hands with Amitabh Bachchan

Just like senior Bachchan, Indian actor Rajinikanth, who is a legend in the South film industry, also shared a picture with the Uunchai actor. In the pic, both of them gave wide smiles as they posed for the camera.

Rajinikanth captioned the picture, “After 33 years, I am working again with my mentor, the phenomenon, Shri Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming Lyca’s "Thalaivar 170" directed by T.J Gnanavel. My heart is thumping with joy!”

About Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

After the release of Ganapath earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan is busy filming for films tentatively titled The Umesh Chronicles, Kalki 2898 AD, Butterfly, and Thalaivar 170 which is his Tamil debut.

Exploring Rajinikanth’s work front

Jailer was his last released action-comedy movie. Next, he will be briefly seen in the Tamil language sports drama Lal Salaam followed by Thalaivar 170 and Thalaivar 171 both of which are expected to be released next year.

