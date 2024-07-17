Amitabh Bachchan shares words of joy on Kalki 2898 AD success; says for Prabhas it's a 'routine' to cross 1000 crore mark

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan, released in theaters on June 27 and has grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide. In light of the film's success, the makers shared a video featuring veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan reflecting on the box office triumph. He noted that while Prabhas is accustomed to blockbusters, being part of such a monumental film was a significant milestone for him.

Amitabh Bachchan shares video message on grand success of Kalki 2898 AD

In a video shared by Vyjayanthi Films, Amitabh Bachchan expressed his heartfelt appreciation for director Nag Ashwin and the entire cast and crew of Kalki 2898 AD. The veteran actor shared his gratitude for being part of the film, which has now grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide. The clip, posted on the production house's YouTube channel, included behind-the-scenes footage of Big B as Ashwatthama.

In the video, the Goodbye actor conveyed his gratitude to all those involved in the making of the film. He praised Vyjayanthi Films, particularly producer Ashwini Dutt, and Priyanka and Swapna for their faith in the project.

Sr Bachchan also lauded Nag Ashwin for his vision and expressed his honor of working alongside esteemed co-stars such as Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. He opened up about the collective effort and dedication of the entire crew, from the music by Santosh Ji to the work of the editing and cinematography teams.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the film's success, Amitabh Bachchan said, "For Prabhas, this may be something of a routine because a lot of his films crossed this Rs 1000 crore figure. But for me, I am truly indebted and very grateful to have been made a part of this huge concept called Kalki."

The veteran actor further shared that he has watched the film multiple times and discovered new elements with each viewing. For him, Kalki 2898 AD has been a profound learning experience in Indian culture and mythology, skillfully brought to life by Nag Ashwin. He expressed his deep appreciation for the overwhelming support from the audience.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses his desire to be part of Kalki 2898 AD sequel

Amitabh Bachchan also shared his anticipation for the film's next part in the video. He thanked everyone involved in making Kalki 2898 AD a global success and hoped that the film's success would continue to grow in the future.

Advertisement

He said, "There is another part to the film to bring it to its conclusion, and I do look forward to being asked to be a part of it. But my gracious gratitude to all of you that have contributed in making this film such a huge success in the entire world."

Kalki 2898 AD is a mytho-sci-fi film that has enthralled audiences worldwide. Its stunning visual effects, engaging storyline, and exceptional performances have made it a global phenomenon.

ALSO READ: Highest grossing Indian films worldwide box office: Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD eighth to 900cr