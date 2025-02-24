AMMA responds to Kerala Film Producers’ Association's call for industry shutdown; says ‘cannot accept’

The Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA) recently made headlines following a statement by General Secretary Suresh Krishna, wherein he called for an industry-wide shutdown from June 1st.

The statement from the veteran producer came during a press meet, during which he revealed that the shutdown was in protest against the exorbitantly high remuneration charged by actors. He also stated that the Association demands for GST to be removed from the industry along with the entertainment tax.

In the latest update, it has been reported that the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) finally convened on Monday, February 24th, where they stated that it cannot accept the total shutdown called for by the KFPA. However, they clarified that they are more than willing to discuss the issue of remuneration.

AMMA further clarified that it understands the gravity of the issue raised by the KFPA, and acknowledges the financial concerns that the producers raised. However, the association cannot allow any third party to interfere with the actors’ professional commitments or film production matters.

Several prominent actors including Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Manju Pillai, Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, Vijayaraghavan, and Saikumar attended the meeting in Kochi. The meeting was with the purpose of discussions regarding the actors’ pay scales and the producers’ demands.

Additionally, AMMA also requested the KFPA to apologize for its Vice President’s alleged remarks that AMMA was a leaderless organization. However, the KFPA responded saying it had never called the Actors’ Association a leaderless body.

Advertisement

Even before AMMA’s official convention, several prominent names including Empuraan producer Antony Perumbavoor had spoken against the shutdown. Nonetheless, it was made clear by the KFPA vice president that the announcement made by Suresh Krishna was based on, and on behalf of the decision made by the Association.

Furthermore, the KFPA had also approached the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, requesting support for the proposed strike. The Chamber is also convening on Monday to discuss the issue. The proposed strike, however, has been opposed by a section of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA).

Additionally, veteran director Sibi Malayil had also raised concerns regarding the industry strike, adding that the association will strongly communicate with KFPA. The ace director clarified that the strike would have a disastrous impact on the industry, and would affect the livelihood of several daily-wage laborers.