Ammaadi: Nani, Mrunal Thakur starrer Hi Nanna’s third single OUT; heartwarming love track dedicated to partner

Nani’s upcoming film Hi Nanna is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming films. The film helmed by Shouryuv, also features Mrunal Thakur in the lead opposite the Natural Star. Earlier, two singles from the film had been released and had garnered much praise from the audience.

Now, the makers of the film have released the third single from the film, titled Ammaadi via YouTube. The song is a soulful love track dedicated to one’s partner, highlighting every aspect of them that the person cherishes.

Check out the song below:

The video begins with Mrunal Thakur’s character dedicating the song to Nani’s character, as she plays it in front of an audience. The lyrics hint at the love that the characters hold for each other. The character also opens up about how lucky she is to have found someone like Nani’s character as a husband, and how grateful she is that he would go the extra mile to fulfill any wish of hers. Additionally, she also mentions that she finds her husband to be a lovely human being irrespective of whether he is happy or angry or concerned or sad.

Krishna Kanth wrote the lyrics for the song while the music was composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame. Kaala Bhairava and Shakthishree Gopalan have rendered the vocals for the song.

More about Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna is touted to be a story about the relationship between a father and a daughter, and will also have a romantic angle to the film as well. It is helmed by debutant director Shouryuv, who has crafted this emotional story with the level of maturity that it demands. The film’s teaser was released just last month and received widespread positive reviews from fans. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 7th and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

