Amrutha Iyengar feels glad about the opportunity to work with Dhananjay; Says his journey inspires her

Amrutha Iyengar of Love Mocktail fame will be seen next opposite Dhananjaya in the film Badava Rascal. Directed by Shankar, interestingly, this film marks the first project for Dhananjay as a producer. Amrutha feels glad to be a part of her good friend, and actor Dhananjay's project.

In an interview with CinemaExpress, Amrutha Iyengar has spilled the beans on collaborating with Dhananjay. "I accepted this film but never asked for details about my role. I was confident that Dhananjay would come up with a good film because this was his first production venture. His professional journey, and what he has seen in life, apart from films inspire me. For me, Dhananjay is like an institution, and every time we meet, I have something to learn from him. I am glad that I got the opportunity to work with him on two films," said the Kannada actress.

Badava Rascal is a romantic comedy entertainer, directed by Shankar and produced by Dhananjay. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to promote the upcoming project. The film is slated to release on the 24th of December.

Meanwhile, check out the Badava Rascal trailer below and share your thoughts in the comment section.