Amy Jackson and boyfriend Ed Westwick lock lips; 9 unseen photos of couple flaunting PDA

Ever since Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick made their relationship official, the new couple has been sharing super cosy photos of themselves on Instagram. The latest photos show them holding each other close, kissing in the middle of the street to spending time at the beach. "You’re a different league baby doll. Thank you for loving me," Ed Westwick commented on the photos shared by Amy.

Best known for playing Chuck Bass in Gossip Girl, Ed Westwick turned a year older yesterday, June 27. To celebrate his special day, Amy shared a series of photos on photos and it all things love and cosy romance. "Happy Birthday to the love of my lifeeeee - I thank God for you everyday. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one," read 2.0 fame actress Amy's note for her boyfriend.

"Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart and deepest soul. Happy Birthday Moon Man, I love you @edwestwick," her romantic note ended with. A photo of Amy and Ed holding each other’s hands during a horse ride amidst a beautiful sunset is my personal favorite.

Amy Jackson and boyfriend Ed Westwick flaunt PDA in unseen photos

For the unversed, Amy was last seen in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 and is known for her work in Hindi films Singh Is Bliing, Ekk Deewana Tha, was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou, the son of real estate doyen, Andreas Panayiotou. They got engaged in 2019, and in March 2019, Amy announced she is pregnant. They became parents to a baby boy, Andreas Jax Panayiotou on September 17, 2019, and were planning to get married soon.

However, troubles hit the happy paradise and they parted ways. Amy deleted all the love-filled photos of her and George from Instagram, and this led to the rumours of their separation.

Amy and George have not spoken or confirmed their split, but clearly, they have moved on in life. Amy Jackson seems to be truly and madly in love with her new partner Ed and their latest pictures speak volumes of their relationship. The couple is being adored and showered with love in the comment section of Amy's latest Instagram post for boyfriend Ed Westwick.