Amy Jackson and boyfriend Ed Westwick spend cozy time in Mumbai, relish yummy food; PICS

Just a few days ago, Amy Jackson was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was back in the country after a while. As it turns out, the actress is not visiting India alone but got some company. Her boyfriend, Ed Westwick, has also accompanied her on this visit.

Amy has now taken to social media to share pictures with Ed Westwick and her other friends during their visit to India. The couple can be seen in front of the Gateway of India and enjoying delicious food in the shared pictures.

Amy Jackson and her boyfriend Ed Westwick are having a gala time in Mumbai

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick spend some cozy time together

Amy Jackson shared pictures from her most recent visit to India on her Instagram handle. Comments soon started coming in from both Amy and Ed’s fans, mostly their Indian fans. Many fans referenced Gossip Girl in their comments, as Ed had starred in it.

Ed’s fans seemed overwhelmed by the actor's visit to the country. One fan wrote, "I just started to watch gossip girl and my all feed was about them and nooo now you are here can't believe." Fans of Gossip Girl bombarded the comment section with their love for the series. Most of the netizens addressed Ed by the name Chuck Bass, which was what he was called in Gossip Girl.

Another fan commented, "Chuck & Blair takeover India" A fan went on to express the happiness she feels with Ed Westwick being in India by commenting that the theme for her birthday was Gossip girl. The fan wrote, "My birthday theme for this year is gossip girls and @edwestwick is here "

Meanwhile, Ed also posted on Instagram about the India visit. He shared his picture with Amy in front of the Gateway of India and captioned it as Gateway 2 India. The comment section of his post was filled with more Gossip Girl references, and some of them were certainly hilarious, to say the least. Many fans seemed to inquire about what happened to Blair, his on-screen partner in Gossip Girl. The Indian fans of the series were having a field day with the actor's visit to the country.

