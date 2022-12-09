Amy Jackson and her 'Gossip Girl' actor boyfriend, Ed Westwick get cosy at Red Sea International Film Festival

In July this year, Amy Jackson confirmed her dating rumours with 'Gossip Girl' actor, Ed Westwick by sharing a photo with him on social media. Earlier engaged to her boyfriend George Panayiotou, with whom she has a baby boy named Andreas, Amy Jackson recently made another red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend Ed Westwick at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. Things have moved fast between the pair and they've been inseparable from the time Amy confirmed her dating rumours by sharing a romantic photo. One can see, the new couple attended the event walking hand in hand on December 07, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The 2.0 fame actress wore a black slit-cut gown by Arwa Al Banawi while Ed looked dapper in a semi-formal look.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick at the Red Sea International Film Festival

At the closing gala of the Red Sea International Film Festival, the lovebirds made another striking appearance in classic black. While Ed turned heads in a velvet tuxedo and bowtie, his ladylove Amy wore a strapless black and white dress. She brushed her long locks back and completed her look with subtle makeup, a winged eye, and orange lip. From walking hand-in-hand to looking head-over-heels in love at the after-party, they together grabbed everyone's attention.

Interestingly, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick met for the first time at the Red Sea International Festival itself, in December 2021. After confirming their relationship, they first made their red carpet debut in London at the National Film Awards 2022. For the unversed, Amy Jackson was engaged to George Panayiotou. They welcomed their son Andreas in September 2019 and were enjoying the co-parenting phase. Following their split, Amy deleted all photos of George from her Instagram account. Amy Jackson and her ex George Panayiotou