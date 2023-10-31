Amy Jackson and son Andreas enjoy pumpkin picking; sneak peek into their Halloween celebration

Amy Jackson took to her Instagram handle to share some glimpses of her delightful Halloween times with her son Andreas and boyfriend Ed Westwick. The actress shared a series of snaps consisting of candid moments between herself and her son, as well as a few photos with her friends and family.

In one video, Amy has a fun conversation about pumpkin picking in the countryside. The caption for the video reads, "Ya lil pumpkin," which perfectly captures the adorable bond between the mother and son.

Another photo shows Andreas sitting in between giant pumpkins, while others show Amy and Andreas dressed in Halloween costumes. In one photo, Amy is kissing Andreas, and in another, she is posing in front of a brown horse. In yet another photo, Amy is holding a trolley filled with pumpkins, and Andreas is sitting in the trolley.

Check out the post below

Amy's Instagram post was bombarded with fan comments, with many fans expressing their love for the actress' candid moments and the adorable moments between Amy and Andreas. One fan commented, "Your son is LITERAL Sunshine," while another fan said, “I am gonna cry!!! Soooo cuteee!”

Check out the comments below

On the professional front

It is hard to believe that it has already been five years since we last saw Amy Jackson on the big screen. The actress, who had built a respectable career for herself across languages, last appeared in 2.0. The S Shankar-directed film ranks not just among the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time but also among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. Accompanying Amy in 2.0 were two of the biggest stars in the country, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar.

On the other hand, Amy will soon be making her return to films. The actress will be a part of Mission Chapter 1: Acham Enbathu Illayae, directed by A L Vijay and starring Arun Vijay. The film is said to be an action thriller that also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Abi Haasan, and Iyal in other significant roles.

