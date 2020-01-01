Amy Jackson is a bundle of happiness as she reminisces the previous year; shares a cute PIC with baby Andreas

While other people are busy welcoming the New Year 2020, Amy Jackson reminisced the past year which has been very luck for her. Check out her latest Instagram post.

As we all have officially entered 2020, people all across the globe have been celebrating the onset of an entirely new decade. Just like others, our beloved celebs from the Indian film industry have also indulged in the celebrations the glimpses of which they have been sharing through their respective social media handles. Most of them rang in the New Year by jetting off for exotic vacays with friends and folks and by spending quality time with their loved ones.

The very beautiful Amy Jackson celebrated the New Year with her near and dear ones too. Recently, the Singh is Bliing actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle and we are all hearts for the same. Reason? Well, Amy is seen posing happily along with her son Andreas in the picture which makes it one of the cutest things which we have seen on internet today. The best part is that the mother – son duo are twinning in black outfits too!

Check out Amy Jackson’s latest Instagram post below:

(ALSO READ: Amy Jackson's son Andreas looks cute as a button in his FIRST photoshoot pic)

Amy writes in her post, “what a year it’s been” implying the previous year and we completely agree with her. The year 2019 has proved to be very lucky for the 2.0 actress as she was blessed with a baby boy. For the unversed, Amy Jackson and her fiancé George Panayiotou welcomed their first child on September 23rd, 2019. And within hours after the baby’s birth, Amy shared the first adorable picture of her holding him in arms with fiancé George Panayiotou by her side.

Credits :Instagram

Read More