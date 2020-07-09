Amy Jackson flaunts her abs and sets fitness goals for 2021; See Photos

The yummy mummy, Amy Jackson is winning hearts with her recent photos and fans can't stop commenting about how beautiful she looks in them.

One of the most gorgeous actresses down South and in Bollywood, Amy Jackson is setting major fitness goals The yummy mummy is winning hearts with her recent photos and fans can't stop commenting about how beautiful she looks in them. Sharing a couple of photos of herself flaunting abs in the mirror, Amy Jackson wrote on Instagram, "the most action my {semi} abs are getting this summer #2021 it is." Clearly, Amy Jackson has worked hard into reshaping her body post giving birth to her son, Andreas. You’ll definitely get inspiration from Amy Jackson's post-pregnancy avatar.

Amy Jackson and her fiance George Panayiotou welcomed their first child Andreas on September 23, 2019. Amy has named her son Andreas after husband George’s father. The 2.0 actress is super active on social media and keeps treating us with some amazing photos of herself with her baby boy.

On the work front, Amy Jackson featured in Rajinikanth and 's 2.0. She has featured in several Telugu and Kannada projects. The stunner made her debut in the South Indian film industry with 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam.

