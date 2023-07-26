Amy Jackson gives a glimpse inside her 'cosy and lazy monsoon' vacation with boyfriend Ed Westwick in Udaipur

South and Bollywood actress Amy Jackson is currently in India for a short trip with her boyfriend Ed Westwick. She is currently in Udaipur and making the most of her holiday in India. The actress shared a bunch of photos from Udaipur with her beau and it's all about cosy morning, breakfast date, pampering, and enjoying serene views.

Amy Jackson took to Instagram and shared a few photos from her travel diary to Udaipur. In photos, Amy flaunts her toned body in white loungewear and Ed is seen sitting in their hotel room in a white bathrobe. She also gave a glimpse of their breakfast date and a view of the beautiful landscape from their room in the City of Lakes.

She captioned the photos, "Long, lazy monsoon mornings (star emoticons)." Several fans to the comments section and showered love on them. The actress also replied to a few of them.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's s romantic vacation in Udaipur

Ed also shared a few glimpses from their visit to Udaipur and captioned, "Maharaja vibes."

The couple came to India a few days ago and enjoyed their stay in Mumbai. Gateway of India to their relaxing stay at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have painted the town red with love and excitement. They were also clicked at a cafe as they stepped out for a date in Mumbai.



Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick's relationship

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post made by Amy in June 2022. Later, they made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 07, 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and attended the event walking hand in hand. And ever since then, they never fail to post mushy photos on their social media handles.

Amy was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou and also had a baby boy with him. She welcomed her first child named Andreas Jax Panayiotou on September 17, 2019.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Amy Jackson wears bodysuit with low-waist pants on a lunch date with boyfriend Ed Westwick in Mumbai