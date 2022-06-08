Amy Jackson kisses son Andreas during her Spain vacay amidst news of dating Ed Westwick; PICS

The Indian-British beauty Amy Jackson is also a doting mom to a little munchkin, Andreas Jax Panayiotou. The actress often posts lovely sneak peeks from her time with the little one. Yet again, she shared a video with her baby boy on Instagram. In the clip, we can see the mother and son having a gala time at the beach. Her fun post was captioned, "The happy dance effect of the ocean. Let’s love & respect her #WorldOceanDay."

In the meantime, Amy Jackson has recently been in the news because of her rumoured relationship with the Gossip Girl actor, Ed Westwick. A couple of days ago, she added fuel to the speculations after posting some cosy pictures with him on social media. Today as well, the star dropped another snugly photo with her rumoured beau on the internet.

Amy Jackson shared a selfie of herself and Ed Westwick holding one another. Meanwhile, the actor posted a picture sitting on a bench with his ladylove. These social media updates suggest that the couple is vacationing in Spain right now.

The lovebirds first met each at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2021. They were spotted chatting during the closing ceremony of the fest. It is believed that they immediately hit it off and have been often papped together ever since.

Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou and the duo welcomed their firstborn Andreas in 2019. However, the couple went their separate ways last year. The actress even deleted all the photos with her ex from her account but she did not speak about the separation publicly.

Coming to her work, Amy Jackson was last seen on the silver screens in Rajinikanth starrer 2.0, a sequel to Robot. This 2018 film was a blockbuster success at the box office.

