Amy Jackson shares a cosy pic with beau Ed Westwick as they make their relationship official

Indian-British actress Amy Jackson has lately been in the headlines for her rumoured relationship with Ed Westwick of Gossip Girl fame. A few days ago, the actress seems to have recently confirmed her relationship with Ed as she shared some cosy pics. Now, yet again, she shared another intimate with her beau and it's setting the internet on fire. While Amy posted a selfie of herself and Ed holding each other, Ed shared a picture of them sitting on a bench. The couple seems to be vacationing in Spain.

Amy and Ed Westwick met each other for the first time at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival last December where they were seen chatting during the close ceremony. The duo instantly clicked it off and often papped together spending time. She was spotted while taking a walk with Ed in London and their pics have gone viral on the internet.

Take a look at the pic here:

For the unversed, Amy Jackson was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou. They got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son Andreas in the same year. George and Amy parted ways last year and the same was confirmed after the actress deleted all photos with her ex from Instagram. However, the actress yet not spoken about it publicly.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie Madrasapattinam and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada films apart from Tamil films. She was last seen with Rajinikanth in film 2.0, a sequel to Robot. The film was a blockbuster success at the box office.

