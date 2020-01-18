Amy Jackson shares a heartwarming note as her son Andreas turns four months old; View Post

Amy Jackson has recently shared a heartwarming note on her Instagram handle as her son Andreas turns four months old. Read on to know more about the same.

South and Bollywood actress Amy Jackson and her fiancé George Panayiotou were blessed with a baby boy last year. The doting parents had named their newborn Andreas. The 2.0 actress often keeps on sharing pictures of the little munchkin on her social media handles which are simply adorable and worth watching. In fact, Amy had shared a picture of baby Andreas within a few hours of his birth wherein she was seen holding the baby with George by her side.

Now, the good news is that Andreas has recently turned four months old and Amy has shared a special note for the little child on her Instagram handle. She writes, “4 months old today. It’s hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I’m so blessed to be your Mummy.” The Singh is Bliing actress has also shared a cute picture along with the post in which she can be seen holding Andreas as he looks the other way.

Check out Amy Jackson’s picture with her baby below:

The mother – son duo look adorable together as they twin in white in the picture. Moreover, the way in which Amy is lovingly looking at her child will surely melt anyone’s heart. Amy and George have named their son Andreas after George’s father. The two of them began dating each other back in the year 2018. The lovely couple also got engaged last year. Amy announced about her pregnancy shortly after getting engaged to George. If media reports are to be believed, they are going to tie the knot this year.

