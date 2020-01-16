Amy Jackson's latest mirror selfie is all about style and perfection; Check it out

Amy Jackson has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is all about posing with style and perfection. Check out her latest picture.

Bollywood and Southern beauty Amy Jackson has been away from the silver screen for quite some time but her fan following is still on the rise and there is no second doubt about it. The Singh is Bliing actress is busy embracing her motherhood post the birth of her baby Andreas last year. Amy often shares adorable pictures of the little boy on social media. Well, for now we all are waiting for this stunning beauty to return to the big screen soon.

The 2.0 actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her life. Her social media handles are filled with glamorous pictures which send everyone into frenzy. Amy has recently shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram handle which is all about posing with style and perfection. The actress is seen sporting a black tank top teamed up with matching pants and a black and white gingham print jacket.

Check out Amy Jackson’s latest picture below:

Amy and her fiancé George Panayiotou welcomed their first child last year on 23rd September. The actress had also shared an adorable picture of herself holding the newborn baby within hours of his birth. It won’t be wrong to say that Amy serves as an inspiration for numerous other moms out there because of the way she has carried herself post pregnancy. If media reports are to be believed, Amy is also planning to tie the knot with George this year.

Credits :Instagram

